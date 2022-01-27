Arvind: Well-planned conspiracy behind attack on my convoy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind revealed that he plans to lodge a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Privileges Committee, the Union Home Minister, the Home Secretary, the Home Minister of Telangana and the State DGP demanding action against those who attacked his convoy at Issapally on Tuesday as well against police officers “for planning and facilitating the attack”.

Explaining the chain of events of Tuesday to the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Arvind said it was clear that the attack took place under the direction of Nizamabad Police Commissioner, the ACP, CI and MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who planned to kill him. He said, “25 goondas were brought from Hyderabad, who attacked my convoy with rods, stones, swords and other weapons.” Among the attackers were people close to IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha and also local TRS people’s representatives, Arvind claimed.

He showed photos of J Ramu, a TRS worker attacking his vehicle and another set of pictures of the same person with Rama Rao and Kavitha. Among the others named by Arvind were Armoor Municipality Vice-Chairman Muneeruddin, Armoor MPP Narasaiah, Nandipet ZPTC Erra, MPTCs and Sarpanches, all belonging to the ruling party.

He said that despite making several calls to the Police Commissioner, ACP and also informing the district Collector about the inaction of police personnel despite TRS goons being mobilised in large numbers in Aloor and another village to attack him, no action was taken to disperse the mob.

“There is no safety for my life in this constituency. The Police Commissioner has conspired with TRS goons to kill me. Now who will conduct a fair investigation?” Arvind asked. He added that he was not even being informed about any arrests made, or under what Sections were the attackers booked.