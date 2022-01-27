Awards welcome, but can they sustain tribal art forms?

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sakinam Ramachandraiah (62), a Koya from Kunavaram village of Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district being conferred with Padma Shri Award is being seen as a recognition for the Kanchumelam-Kanchutalam folklore which he has kept alive for the past 40 years. This year’s awards also saw Darshanam Mogilaiah from the Dakkali-SC community of Nagarkurnool district receiving due recognition for keeping the Kinnera folklore alive.

The moot point in discussions among academic circles is whether an award would be enough to keep these arts alive, or if more needs to be done. Both individuals come from very poor backgrounds and are probably the last remaining torch-bearers of the art forms. These art forms have not been able to resonate with the younger generations primarily due to changing lifestyles combined with their non-remunerative nature.

Kinnera folklore

Though Kinnera folklore was originally practised by Chenchus living in the Nallamalla forests, it was later passed on to Dakkalis who continued it. Thanks to Medaram and other Koya Jatharas, Kanchumelam-Kanchutalam is still being practised by Koyas, among whom Ramachandraiah is the expert. He can narrate stories of Koya deities and the history of Koyas through music and spontaneous words in sessions that can extend up to seven days.

“If a performer is there, instrument is not available. If an instrument is there, the artiste may not be able to perform. Even if an instrument and performer are available, there is no system to pass that art form to future generations,” observes retired Prof Jayadheer Tirumala Rao, who has been working closely with such tribal folk artistes.

According to retired Prof G Manoja, there are a handful of Kinnera artistes who still perform in Jaklair village of Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district. Among them are Poshappa and his troupe, who struggle to make ends meet, let alone train others.

Financial support needed

Sakinam Babu Rao, who has inherited 50 per cent of his father Ramachandraiah’s expertise, has been in the process of forming a group of youngsters who could be trained in the art form. He feels that the State government could help establish a training academy by giving financial support, so that the art form could be passed on. Tirumala Rao stresses the need to have a comprehensive cultural policy at the State and Centre, to encourage such art forms.

