CM skips Republic Day event, Governor reads out own speech

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as a major deviation from convention, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was conspicuous by his absence at the Republic Day parade, while Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan read out her own speech, reportedly keeping aside the one prepared by the State government.

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Republic Day, for the first time, was held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday instead of Parade Grounds this year. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials were present at Raj Bhavan. But the VVIP was missing. The Chief Minister hoisted the Tricolour at Pragathi Bhavan and paid tributes to martyrs at Parade Grounds later in the day.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao salutes the Tricolour at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad; (Right) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan salutes the national flag after unfurling it during Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

The official function at Raj Bhavan was held at 7 am as the Governor had to proceed to Puducherry to hoist the National Flag there as Lt Governor. Thus, the entire programme, without tableaux, was completed within half an hour. Soundararajan’s address focused more on the country and Constitution and less on the State. Unlike in the past, the State government’s achievements and flagship programmes were missing in the Governor’s address.

Focus on Modi government schemes

According to sources, the State government prepared a detailed speech highlighting its achievements. But they did not find a reflection in the Governor’s speech. In contrast, in her terse speech, the Governor highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s schemes. “The country is moving forward and witnessing transformational changes in many sectors with the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,” she said.

The Governor added that the country had administered a record number of 160 crore vaccine doses and was marching forward to achieve the 200 crore vaccine doses mark in the months to come. “India had also supplied its indigenously produced vaccines to more than 150 countries in the world,” she added.

“We are also on a firm path to emerge Atma Nirbhar in our major defence requirements. Owing to the relentless efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, India is now considered one of the important global powers,” she said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan also highlighted the initiatives launched by the Raj Bhavan. “I am glad to share that the Raj Bhavan has also launched series of initiatives to reach out to the needy. The Nutritional Intervention to improve the nutritional status of the people belonging to primitive tribal groups in select districts like Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and Nagarkurnool is one such special initiative,” she said.

However, the concluding part of the Governor’s speech covered Telangana. “I am happy that the youngest state of Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas. Hyderabad is fast emerging as a pharma hub, IT hub and medical hub. I wish Telangana state to emerge as a leader in quality higher education, and consolidate its position as the innovation hub through constant efforts by promoting an innovation eco-system and take the lead in contributing for the realisation of a self-reliant India,” she said.

“I am happy and appreciate the bountiful crop production in our State. In the process, Telangana has emerged as the rice bowl of India in the recent past. I salute the farmers for their toil. Despite the pandemic conditions, they have produced a bumper harvest thus ensuring food security to millions of people,” she said.

Meanwhile, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, after participating the R-Day celebrations at Assembly, felt that the Central government should treat all the States equally, as they would strengthen the Centre. If States were developed, only then would the country develop, the Speaker said.