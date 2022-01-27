STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagga Reddy set on taking his tiff with Revanth to Delhi

Jagga Reddy is hopeful of meeting AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in February, immediately after the new Covid wave recedes. 

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, who is at loggerheads with the State leadership of the grand old party, has been maintaining a low profile in recent times and continues to remain tight-lipped over his strained relations with other senior party leaders.

But the outspoken leader, who is more popularly known as Jagga Reddy, may not remain quiet for long as his plan to visit Delhi and meet party high command still remains on cards.  He is hopeful of meeting AICC chief Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi in February, immediately after the new Covid wave recedes. 

Jagga Reddy, who is at odds with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, due to his public outbursts grabbed the attention of both media as well as the TPCC disciplinary committee and has been avoiding visiting the Gandhi Bhavan for the past few weeks. Speaking to Express, he said: “Yes the plan is still on cards. I will be visiting Delhi in February.”

According to party sources, his hopes of striking a chord with other leaders crashed during the latest Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, conducted online and chaired by AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore, in the first week of this month. 

Later, when some senior leaders tried to break the ice, he responded by saying that he was answerable to no one except Gandhi family, which remains at the helm of party affairs.“Even I faced humiliation recently and I took up the matter with leadership. Internal differences should be resolved amicably,” felt a senior official, who tried to convince Jagga Reddy.

With rumours of Jagga Reddy planning to quit the Congress party and returning to the BJP doing rounds, he reportedly wanted to send a strong message and recently launched a scathing attack against the saffron party and its State leadership including, Bandhi Sanjay Kumar. “I know the inside out of this party, which is not the one which I had known as youngster,” he said. 

Senior leaders are now carefully watching each move of this TPCC working president even as the disciplinary committee has failed to resolve the issue between him and Revanth Reddy.

