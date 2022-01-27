STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahesh Bank cyber heist: 4 teams hunt for trio who siphoned Rs 12.9 cr

An internal verification by bank officials revealed mismatches in the chest bank accounts.

Cybercrime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four police teams of the cybercrime division in Hyderabad commissionerate are trying to trace the scamsters who siphoned off Rs 12.9 crore from Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank on Sunday night. The criminals hacked the bank servers and transferred the money to various accounts. 

An internal verification by bank officials revealed mismatches in the chest bank accounts. Investigations so far have revealed that the amount has primarily been transferred to three accounts. The three account holders based out of Delhi appear to have vanished into thin air. Sleuths are already probing the angle of a Nigerian cyber fraud, as the modus operandi is similar to a similar case of Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank in July, 2021. Police are trying to connect the dots but as of now, the money is untraceable. 

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said investigations disclosed that the accounts are based in Delhi and a team will be deployed to grasp more details of the case. It is yet to figure out the 127 account holders from the northern and eastern part of the country to whom the amount was transferred, by breaking into the Mahesh Bank accounts.

Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Cybercrime Scam Bank Servers hacked
Comments

