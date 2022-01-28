STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gazette notification deadlock continues

Telangana wants some of the projects deleted from Schedule-2 of the notification and has written to the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Representational Image of Krishna River (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With implementing the provisions of the gazette notification becoming a knotty affair, Union Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Pankaj Kumar on Thursday held another round of discussions through videoconferencing with the chairpersons of the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards. Though the gazette notification was to be implemented from October 15, 2021, neither the KRMB nor the GRMB has been handed over a single project so far. 

Telangana wants some of the projects deleted from Schedule-2 of the notification and has written to the Jal Shakti Ministry. Both AP and Telangana have written several letters seeking clarification from the Ministry on the implementation of the gazette notification. The Ministry has not yet given any clarification on the doubts raised by either State. 

Telangana is keen that the Boards do not go ahead with their plans, at least till the Centre issues clarification on the doubts raised. 

