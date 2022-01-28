IT, hardware startups get Rs 7.5 lakh each

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub, in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday announced grant disbursement to Indian startups in the hardware and Internet of Things (IoT) sector.

Accordingly, 13 startups were selected from across the country for Digital India’s Scale-Up programme and they will receive a grant of Rs 7.5 lakh each from MeitY as support for accelerating the development of their innovative solutions.

This is the partial grant that has been disbursed to the startups who have demonstrated proof of concept, built an existing customer base, and exhibited the potential for scale across the country. The remaining grant will be disbursed post completion of the programme.

M Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said “T-Hub’s collaboration with MeitY is targeted to support startups ready for the growth phase and can make the best use of the grants provided. T-Hub enabled these 13 startups and mentored them to be ready for this growth leap.”