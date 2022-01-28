STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land acquisition for KLIS project is nightmare for revenue officials   

Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal faced a torrid time from farmers when he reached Kondannapalli in Gangadhar mandal to conduct the land survey.

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (File Photo | EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Conducting a land survey, a precursor for acquisition of land for an additional tmc ft water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), in Gangadhara and Ramadugu mandals is proving to be a major challenge for authorities. 

Authorities are facing stiff resistance from farmers, who are against giving more land for the project and are obstructing the officials at every given opportunity.

On January 25 i.e Tuesday, Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal faced a torrid time from farmers when he reached Kondannapalli in Gangadhar mandal to conduct the land survey. Even as farmers continue to resist, the district administration has announced that by January 31, a public notice would be issued regarding the acquisition of land for the project. 

Collector RV Karnan said that in the villages where public hearings are completed, notices would be issued since the “farmers are willing to sacrifice their lands”. He directed Karimnagar RDO N Anand Kumar to start preparations for issuing the public notices. 

“In the remaining villages, do your best to clear the doubts of the farmers,” the Collector directed officials. However, it appears that officials would face a tough time implementing the Collector’s orders. 

On Tuesday, when revenue officials tried to convince them to call off their protest, the farmers refused to budge. Stating that they would obstruct even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if he comes to the village for a survey, the farmers demanded the Additional Collector to return.

TPCC official spokesperson Medpalli Satyam, who came to extend support to the farmers, alleged there was no approval or permission from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry or the National Green Tribunal for KLIS.  MLC T Jeevan Reddy said there was no permission from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry for an additional tmc for KLIS. He accused the BJP of leaving the farmers to fight their own battles. “What is Bandi Sanjay Kumar doing when the farmers are worried? Has he forgotten that he is Karimnagar MP,” Jeevan Reddy asked. “If the government continues its survey, the Congress will join the farmers in their protest,” Satyam warned. 

On Tuesday, the Additional Collector, along with revenue authorities, including RDO N Anand Kumar, managed to convince the villagers to discuss the issue. 

During the meeting that followed, the farmers made it clear that the government would have to pay them Rs 1 crore per acre of land, besides a government job to one member from every family that is displaced due to the project.

