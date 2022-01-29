Long-billed vultures, eagles go missing from Kagaznagar forest

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: A large number of birds are migrating from the Kagaznagar forest area. Experts attribute this phenomenon to the degradation of forests, human disturbance, water pollution, loss of nesting sites due to heavy rain and the negligence of officials in protection of endangered species. About 32 long-billed vultures and Himalayan vultures, which are listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, were found in Palarapu Gutta in 2014, but all the vultures are now migrating to Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra.

Two to three vultures were also spotted recently, but even they have reportedly migrated since their nests were heavily damaged and there was an absence of food. In the recently concluded bird walk festival, forest officials and several bird enthusiasts, who visited Palarapu Gutta, could spot that the number of vultures in the area had decreased as the nests were damaged.

Wildlife photographer Limgampelli Krishna told Express that several species including the long-billed vulture, crested hawk-eagle and grey-headed fish eagle, were sighted during the bird walk festival. However, their numbers had come down, he noted. M Srinivas, a resident of Markaguda village in Indervelli mandal, said that long-billed vultures had come to the area in 2014, but they had been migrating to Maharshtra in the past two years as they lost their habitat from heavy rains. He mentioned that when he was a child, people would throw the body of dead cattle in the outskirts of the village for the vultures, but now when the officials do it, no vultures are sighted.