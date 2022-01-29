STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mandaviya: Centre may replicate TS fever survey

Union Minister says exercise effective strategy to curb the spread of Covid; Harish seeks 6-month gap between second dose and booster.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:46 AM

People throng the wholesale drug market at Sultan Bazaar in Hyderabad on Friday to buy medicines amidst rising number of Covid-19 cases | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hinting that the Centre would be formulating a similar strategy, Union Health Minister Mansuk Mandaviya on Friday described Telangana’s fever survey as an effective idea to curb Covid-19 spread. Mandaviya said that fever survey was a “good strategy” and that a similar policy will be formulated at the national level for all States to follow.

The Union Minister’s observations came during his video conference on the Covid-19 situation in various South Indian states. At the meeting, Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao explained that those with symptoms were being given home isolation kits on the spot and their health condition was being monitored for at least one week over the phone along with providing assistance in case of hospitalisation. 

Harish Rao informed that 77,33,427 households in Telangana have been surveyed for fever and 3,45,951 kits have been provided to roughly 2.70 lakh people who were symptomatic. He explained that a total of 21,150 teams were participating in the fever survey, with three members each from the health, panchayat or municipal divisions. These teams were visiting each house and checking the health of all residents.

Harish Rao highlighted that ahead of the third wave, one crore home isolation kits and two crore testing kits had been readied as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He stressed the idea of Covid-19 OPD services set up at sub-centres, PHCs, Basti Dawakhanas and teaching hospitals. “These, along with the fever survey, were the reason for lower positivity rate and reduced hospitalisation,” said Harish Rao. 

The Union Health Minister advised all States to ramp up testing, even on the front of RTPCR and keep the pace going for booster shots. Harish Rao also took up the issue of booster shots not being available to all. He appealed for the booster dose to be given to all those above 60 years of age, and not just those with comorbidities. He stressed that the duration between the second dose and booster shot be reduced to six months. He also stressed that every citizen over the age of 18 is allowed to take a booster dose.

At the meeting, Harish Rao also urged the Centre to release pending funds to the State under the ECRP-2 scheme. “This would help the State set up pediatric ICU with SNCU and also get humidifiers and other equipment needed to run the ventilators supplied by Centre,” he said.

