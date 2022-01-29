Shepherd left in the lurch after tiger kills 12 goats in Telangana's Nallamala forest 

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: In an incident that came to light on Friday night, January 29, 2022, 12 goats were found dead inside Nallamala forest in Telangana after being attacked by a tiger.

Patlavath Manyanayak, a shepherd from Mallonicheruvu Thanda of Lingal mandal had taken his goats for grazing in a nearby agricultural field on Wednesday morning. He went home for lunch by leaving them in the field and when he returned, he saw them missing.

After he alerted the forest beat officers, a search was conducted until Friday evening. The forest officials found the dead goats at Rayunigundla area deep inside the forest.

Initially the forest officials believed that a leopard could have attacked the goats, but based on pugmarks found there, they have ascertained that a tiger has killed them.

The shepherd said the goats which had a value of Rs 2.2 lakh, were his only source of livelihood. He is pleading with the government to come to his rescue by compensating him for the loss.