TRS is second richest regional party with Rs 301 crore worth assets

The SP declared the highest capital of Rs 563.099 crore while TRS and AIADMK declared Rs 297.06 crore and Rs 267.48 crore respectively.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS is the second biggest regional party in terms of assets it owns, according to an analysis of assets and liabilities of national and regional political parties for the FY 2019-20 done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR report, which was released on Friday, took into consideration the assets, liabilities and capital declared by the seven national parties — BJP, INC, BSP, NCP, CPI, CPM and AITC as well as 44 regional parties for the FY 2019-20 for its analysis. According to the report, among the 44 regional political parties, the assets of the top 10 parties were worth Rs 2,028.715 crore, which accounts to 95.27 per cent of the total assets declared by all the regional parties. 

In the FY 2019-20, among the regional parties, the highest assets of Rs 563.47 crore (26.46 per cent) were declared by Samajwadi Party (SP), followed by TRS (Rs 301.47 crore) and AIADMK (Rs 267.61 crore). Of the total Rs 301.47 crore assets of TRS, Rs 256.01 crore were in the form of fixed deposits. The TRS has Rs 21.27 worth fixed assets. It’s liabilities are to the tune of Rs 4.41 crore.

The SP declared the highest capital of Rs 563.099 crore while TRS and AIADMK declared Rs 297.06 crore and Rs 267.48 crore respectively. The TRS party’s capital reserve fund is Rs 297.06 crore. The fixed deposit amount of TRS has now increased to Rs 420 crore. During a party meeting in October 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared that the TRS was “financially sound”. 

