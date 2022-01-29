War on drugs: KCR wants to revive Organised Crime Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that the State government is planning to revive the “Telangana Organised Crime Act” to curb the use of drugs, ganja and illicit liquor in the State and directed DGP M Mahender Reddy to chalk out a plan to revive the Act.

During a meeting he had with Police and Excise officials to discuss ways to tackle the issue of drugs in the State, the Chief Minister also instructed the police officials to register Preventive Detention cases against habitual drug peddlers, besides establishing a counterintelligence cell to completely eradicate the menace.

Rao also announced that the government would give awards, rewards and promotions to police personnel who successfully tackle the drugs problem in the State.

During the meeting, Rao also stressed the need curb the use of ganja, cocaine and LCD, which he said were still in a nascent stage in the State. “If you do not nip it in the bud, the use of drugs may increase, which will ultimately damage the development taking place in the State,” he said.

Asking officials to adopt innovative methods to curb drug peddling, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said “Controlling use of drugs should be considered a social responsibility.”

"Set up a counterintelligence cell with 1,000 police and excise personnel. The government will provide funds for the cell. Don’t spare anyone in controlling the drug menace. Don’t entertain any recommendations from any politician while dealing with drug cases,” he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to adopt a two-pronged strategy in controlling the drugs and ganja use in the State. “First, identify the drug addicts and send them to de-addiction centres, with the help of their family members. Secondly, crush the drug supply network. Use modern weapons and completely eradicate the drug mafia,” he said.

Rao also suggested that police officials follow the steps taken by the Scotland Yard police in curbing the drug mafia. “If necessary visit Scotland and other countries, where drugs menace was successfully controlled, and study their methods,” he told the officials. Asking the State police officials to get training from Punjab police, he said: “Whatever you want you do it to curb the drug menace, the government will fully support you.”

“If ganja is found more than five times in any village, then all the government subsidies would be cancelled to that village. Special funds and incentives would be given to drug-free villages. It is the responsibility of the villagers to see that ganja and drugs were not used in their villages,” the CM said.

Rao said that if any farmer is found to be cultivating ganja, the government would cancel Rythu Bandhu and other subsidies to him. “Bring necessary Acts in this direction,” Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

He also suggested conducting counselling sessions for students. “The forensic science lab too should be modernised. Some factories, which were shut down, are being turned into hucca centres and the officials should keep a tab on them,” Rao added.