STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four women die after car runs amok, plunges into drainage canal in Telangana's Karimnagar

The driver and another passenger who was suspected to be travelling in the car, had fled, fearing bodily harm from local people.

Published: 30th January 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car in Karimnagar

The mangled remains of the car in Karimnagar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Four women died when a car ran amok, ploughed through their makeshift huts on the roadside and finally plunged into a drainage canal nearby here in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, three women died on the spot while the other one breathed her last while being shifted to hospital.

The driver of the car lost control rammed through the huts in which several labourers live. The deceased were among those who were sleeping in their huts when the tragedy struck them. The police had the car pulled out of the drainage canal but found no one inside. The driver and another passenger who was suspected to be travelling in the car, had fled, fearing bodily harm from local people.

The car bore registration no: TS 02 EY 2121 and was registered in the name of one Kachakayala Rajendra Prasad. The car had been involved in several traffic rule violations and a fine of Rs 8,000 is pending against it.

            
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar karimnagar aaccident
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp