Four women die after car runs amok, plunges into drainage canal in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Four women died when a car ran amok, ploughed through their makeshift huts on the roadside and finally plunged into a drainage canal nearby here in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, three women died on the spot while the other one breathed her last while being shifted to hospital.

The driver of the car lost control rammed through the huts in which several labourers live. The deceased were among those who were sleeping in their huts when the tragedy struck them. The police had the car pulled out of the drainage canal but found no one inside. The driver and another passenger who was suspected to be travelling in the car, had fled, fearing bodily harm from local people.

The car bore registration no: TS 02 EY 2121 and was registered in the name of one Kachakayala Rajendra Prasad. The car had been involved in several traffic rule violations and a fine of Rs 8,000 is pending against it.



