Health Minister Harish Rao announces new oxygen plant to tackle state requirements

HYDERABAD: Health and Family Welfare Minister T Harish Rao announced the establishment of an oxygen generating plant that could generate up to 200 MT of oxygen. The agreements for the plant have been made and will be inaugurated soon.

The plant will enhance the oxygen generation capacity in the state from the present 300 MT to 500 MT, as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

On Sunday, during the inauguration of the oxygen generation plant in the premises of Zaheerabad Area Hospital, appreciated the Mahindra and Mahindra Group for their CSR initiative.

The minister recalled the second wave of Covid-19, where the state required 500MT of oxygen, with only a domestic production capacity of 200 MT. 300 MT of oxygen had to be procured from states like Goa and Tamil Nadu at the time.

He said that all 27,000 beds in the state were converted into oxygen beds and that the fever survey and distribution of home isolation kits was yielding good results. Though Covid TPR had slowed down in the past few days, he cautioned that there was still no scope for sluggishness in the fight against Covid-19.

He also inspected the area hospital and promised a 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital would soon be sanctioned to be established in the future.

Importance of Normal Deliveries

Harish Rao pointed out that 66 per cent of newborns in the state were being devoid of mother’s milk during the first hour after the baby’s birth because of C-Section deliveries.

He urged medical staff to perform normal deliveries as far as possible and to increase institutional deliveries in government hospitals from the present 52 per cent to 75 per cent.