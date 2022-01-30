Take your Million March to Delhi, T Harish Rao tells BJP State president Bandi

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday advised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to stage his proposed ‘Million March’ in New Delhi instead of Hyderabad. Harish Rao, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao, inaugurated a 100-bedded Maternal and Child Health Care Centre and inspected the works of Medical and Nursing College here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, he demanded that the BJP issue a white paper with details on the jobs filled up by the Centre in the country. The BJP had promised it would create two crore jobs a year. Therefore, its leaders should present the accounts for 14 crore jobs offered in the last seven years.

The RRB had issued a notification for 1,03,769 posts on February 23, 2019 and nearly one crore unemployed youth applied and the Centre had not completed the test even after three years. In fact, the BJP was making the country ‘Nirudyoga Bharat’, he remarked sarcastically.

The national unemployment was 7.91 per cent while in Telangana it was only 2.2%. Telangana ranks fourth among the five states with the lowest unemployment rate. According to the Centre’s calculations, there were 15. 62 lakh vacancies in Central departments. The Telangana government was giving the highest priority to job creation and filling up of vacant posts. As many as 1.32 lakh jobs were offered to graduates through TSPSC, police, health, medical and electricity departments and in SCCL, said Harish.