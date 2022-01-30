STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana hopes for a generous slice of Union Budget pie

The fiscal policy of the Centre will have a direct impact on TS revenues and development.

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like in previous years, this year too, the State government has high expectations from the Union Budget 2022-23 which will be presented in Parliament on February 1. The moot question is whether allocations to the State remain low like in the past or whether Telangana will see more generous allocations as demand for fiscal federalism gains momentum. 

The fiscal policy of the Centre will have a direct impact on TS revenues and development. TS has been demanding special funds, over and above the statutory devolution of taxes, for the last seven years. However, the State has faced disappointment every year, be it with regard to Niti Aayog recommendations or sanctioning of railway projects. 

Even grants to the tune of Rs 723 crore recommended by the 15th Finance Commission have not found their way to TS coffers. “Grants recommended by the Finance Commission were never denied in the past. I shall be grateful if they are released without further delay,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

State seeking over Rs 50k cr funds for various projects

Continuing its relentless efforts, the State government has urged the Centre to sanction over Rs 50,000 crore funds for Telangana for various projects in 2022-23 Union Budget, in addition to the regular tax devolution. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar have dashed off several letters to Union Ministers seeking funds, road and railway projects.

Other demands

  • National Design Centre
  • Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT)
  • National Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (NUEGS) 
