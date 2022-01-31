Drillmec SpA to set up massive oil rig facility worth Rs 1,500 crore in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding another big investment to its pocket, Telangana has attracted Italy-based company Drillmec SpA for the establishment of a massive global oil rig and ancillary equipment manufacturing hub in Telangana.

The company will be investing USD 200 million (Rs 1,500 crore and providing employment to 2500 people. The facility will come up in around 150 acres and another 20 acres for setting up training centre

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the state government will provide all the support to set up the manufacturing plant as soon as possible. Telangana with its industrial friendly policies have been attracting several manufacturing companies towards the State, he said.

