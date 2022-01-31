STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People’s suffering reflects Dharani portal’s inefficiency: Bandi

Asking whether the portal was started to solve the issues of the people or to grab lands worth thousands of crores, he said its management was given to a benami firm close to the Chief Minister.

Published: 31st January 2022

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurates the ‘One Crore Signatures Campaign’ at the State party headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the State government immediately address the issues arising out of Dharani portal, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that the fact that the lakhs of complaints reflect the suffering of the people .

He said that 20 lakh people haven’t received pattadar passbooks while 5 lakh complaints were received after the portal went live. “The BJP would not spare the government if the glitches are not rectified,” he said.

Addressing a roundtable meeting at the BJP State office, Sanjay said that that it was unfortunate that records from 1935 were being taken as the basis for verifying ownership.Observing that due to the glitches in the portal, rightful owners were unable to secure crop loans, Sanjay said that victims and even district collectors were worried.

Asking whether the portal was started to solve the issues of the people or to grab lands worth thousands of crores, he said its management was given to a benami firm close to the Chief Minister.

Advocate Gopal Sharma said that there was no information regarding the extent of podu lands, assigned lands, patta lands, inam lands and others on the portal. “Even the authority of collectors and joint-collectors is diluted under the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020,” Sharma said.
Farmers who participated in the meeting said that the portal was showing those who had sold their lands long back as the owners. “The portal doesn’t have the provision to lodge grievances,” said Narayana Reddy, a ryot from Nalgonda.

Earlier during the day, Sanjay Kumar has launched a ‘One Crore Signatures Campaign’ demanding the State government to give unemployment honorarium to the unemployed youth and to issue job notifications.

