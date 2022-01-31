STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stage set for elections to Waqf Board on January 28

Hyderabad Collector L Sharman will be Election Officer, to be assisted by Waqf officials.

Published: 31st January 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has issued notification for elections to the State Waqf Board to be held on January 28. As per the GO, the entire process should be completed within a month. The term of the existing Board will end by February 23. 

Hyderabad Collector L Sharman will be Election Officer, to be assisted by Waqf officials. Following the GO, the process has already started with letters being sent to different departments to identify the number of eligible candidates. 

“The list of persons eligible for this should be finalised before taking the process forward. We have asked Bar Council, State Legislature and departments concerned to provide details. Even the list for Mutawallis-Managing Committees (mosques) should be available. After we get the list, we shall take forward the process, which may take at least a week,” explained Assistant Election Officer Mir Munawar Ali. 

In all, the Board will have six elected and five nominated members. Elected members will be from categories of MP, MLC, MLA, Bar Council, Mutawalli and Managing Committee (mosque). For the last two categories, an electoral college will be formed.

