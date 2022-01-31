State records 2,484 fresh Covid cases, one death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Covid-19 cases dropped to 2,484 in Telangana on Sunday, as against the 4,000-plus last week. Cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC )limits too came down to 1,045 from 1,600-plus, 10 days ago.

The number of cases also came down in Medchal-Malkajgiri district to 138 while Rangareddy reported 130 cases. The State also recorded one death and registered the recovery of 4,207 previously infected individuals at a recovery rate of 94.38 per cent. There were 38,723 patients undergoing treatment. As many as 21,214 regular beds, 20,955 oxygen beds and 15,249 ICU beds are vacant in the State.

Also, first dose of the vaccine was administered to 26,668, second dose to 1,01,331 and precaution doses to 3,542 people on Sunday. The first dose vaccination has reached 104 per cent and the second dose 85 per cent in the State. Precaution doses for children aged between 15 and 17 was put at 66 per cent.