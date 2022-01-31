STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State records 2,484 fresh Covid cases, one death

The number of Covid-19 cases dropped to 2,484 in Telangana on Sunday, as against the 4,000-plus last week.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Antigen

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Covid-19 cases dropped to 2,484 in Telangana on Sunday, as against the 4,000-plus last week. Cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC )limits too came down to 1,045 from 1,600-plus, 10 days ago.

The number of cases also came down in Medchal-Malkajgiri district to 138 while Rangareddy reported 130 cases. The State also recorded one death and registered the recovery of 4,207 previously infected individuals at a recovery rate of 94.38 per cent. There were 38,723 patients undergoing treatment.  As many as 21,214 regular beds, 20,955 oxygen beds and 15,249 ICU beds are vacant in the State.

Also, first dose of the vaccine was administered to 26,668, second dose to 1,01,331 and precaution doses to 3,542 people on Sunday. The first dose vaccination has reached 104 per cent and the second dose 85 per cent in the State. Precaution doses for children aged between 15 and 17 was put at 66 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Covid19 Pandemic Telangana Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp