BJP should salute people of Telangana: KT Rama Rao  

Stating that the BJP-led Central government did nothing for the development of the State, Rama Rao said that it was time to say: “Bye Bye Modi”. 

Published: 01st July 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the BJP leaders coming to the city for their party’s national executive meetings as “political tourists”, TRS working president KT Rama Rao wanted them to have Hyderabadi biryani and Irani chai and salute the people of Telangana for contributing to the nation’s wealth. 

He said that the people of Telangana contributed much to the country, but in turn, the State got meagre funds from the Union government. Rama Rao asked TRS workers to explain and showcase to the BJP leaders who are currently touring various Assembly segments the development works in the State. 

“Show them the renovated Mission Kakatiya tanks and abundant fish available in the tanks,” he said. After admitting activists of various political parties from Kalwakurthy into the TRS fold at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao urged the TRS leaders to explain development works like 24X7 power supply, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Vedika and others to the BJP leaders in all the Assembly segments.

Stating that the BJP-led Central government did nothing for the development of the State, Rama Rao said that it was time to say: “Bye Bye Modi”. He said that unlike the Modi government, the KCR government in the State was not using its agencies to harass its political rivals. He said that the TRS welcomes constructive criticism.
 

BJP TRS Rama Rao political tourists Biryani Hyderabadi Mission Kakatiya KCR
