Four-layered security ring around Novotel Hyderabad for Modi ahead of key BJP meet

Published: 01st July 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Air Force chopper lands at the HICC on Thursday ahead of the BJP’s national executive meetings. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police plans a four-layered security ring around the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre at Gachibowli, which is likely to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers during their two-day stay in Hyderabad while three-tiered security will be in place all along the route to the hotel. 

It’s learnt that the Prime Minister will spend Saturday night at the Novotel and Sunday night at the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police have made foolproof security arrangements for the two-day BJP conclave in the city and are closely coordinating with SPG and other Central agencies and other government departments regarding the arrangements.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra briefed personnel from all wings of the Police on the security measures to be put in place during the two-day event. 

“Arrangements will be made in line with the SPG’s Blue Book. In addition to multi-layered security, access controls and anti-sabotage setups, VVIP protection needs to be taken care of. In view of the heavy flow of VVIPs, all efforts must be taken to ensure no untoward incidents take place,” Raveendra said. 

Additional forces from across the State have already reached the city and deployed to their assigned posts.

They are coordinating with Law & Order, Traffic, bomb disposal, dog squad, area domination parties and also with SPG and other government departments like GHMC, R&B, to ensure smooth execution.

Discussing the details of the PM’s itinerary, arrival, stay, attending the event and departure after the event, Raveendra also stressed on the contingency plans.

A full-time command control will be set up at the venue to address any issues and emergency situations, he said.

