KA Paul blasts PM, Rupala prays for him

However, Rupala, who let Paul vent out his anger, said that people needed to listen to other religions with patience and needed to stand with those who were working for humanity.

Parshottam Rupala

MoS Agriculture Parshottam Rupala (Photo| Twitter/ Parshottam Rupala)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala met Praja Shanti Party founder KA Paul at the latter’s office in Ameerpet on Thursday, spa-rking speculations about a possible political discussion between the two. However, the Union Minister cleared the air saying that his visit was just courtesy after he came to know that Paul was attacked recently in Sircilla. 

After the brief meeting, Paul held a press meet where he launched a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing the saffron party of destroying the country and democracy, and was using the ED and CBI against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to bring down the MVA government.

“I had given donations during the earthquake in Gujarat and that was when I became acquainted with Rupala. He is also a global peace ambassador who has a heart for humanity. He is a person above politics. Had he been the PM or President, the economy could have been doubled within five years. Even Amit Shah would have been a better option than Modi. The shootings, encounters and attacks perpetrated by RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP would have been controlled,” Paul said.“Modi has only RSS’ agenda and nothing else on his mind. This is the last chance to save democracy,” he cautioned. 

However, Rupala, who let Paul vent out his anger, said that people needed to listen to other religions with patience and needed to stand with those who were working for humanity. Confirming that he had no political agenda behind the visit, he said he would pray for Paul’s good health. 

