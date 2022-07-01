Model PMAY-G house displayed  at Rajendranagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday inaugurated the PMAY-G model house constructed at Rural Technology Park (RTP) during his visit to the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) at Rajendranagar.

He was explained the various features of the model house, different sustainable housing technologies used in the construction and their cost effectiveness, without sacrificing the quality and standards of a pucca house.

Singh was also explained about the 2 kW ‘Roof-Top Solar’ unit connected on-grid with net metering, installed on this house, for meeting the lighting and cooking requirements of a family. The model house was constructed in a plinth area of 342 sft, was constructed at a cost of Rs 2,33,663.

The house has amenities provided under convergence of various schemes, including piped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, rooftop rainwater harvesting under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, and soak-pit under Swachh Bharat Mission. Singh also inaugurated a 30-metre road constructed using TerraZyme Technology.