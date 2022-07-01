STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No consensus at GRMB meeting

The AP officials said that they were ready to handover their projects to the board, provided the TS also handed over all its projects, including Medigadda barrage, Devadula lift irrigation scheme etc.

Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram

Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram (Representational Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of Telangana Irrigation Department have clarified that they would handover only Peddavagu, a common project, to the Godavari River Management Board for maintenance. At the GRMB sub-committee meeting held at Jala Soudha here on Thursday, the TS officials refused to handover other projects proposed by the GRMB. 

The GRMB sub-committee proposed to take control of as many as 11 projects for operation and maintenance purpose, as per the provisions of the Gazette notification of Jal Shakti Ministry. However, the TS officials said that Peddavagu was the only common project and all other projects were not common projects and they were in the jurisdiction of respective States.

The AP officials said that they were ready to handover their projects to the board, provided the TS also handed over all its projects, including Medigadda barrage, Devadula lift irrigation scheme and others on Godavari river.The GRMB sub-committee also wanted both Telugu States to provide Rs 200 crore seed money as per the Gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry. 

Responding to this, the TS officials said that they would give only Rs 1.45 crore, as they were going to handover only Peddavagu project. The AP Irrigation officials said that they would give seed money, if the GRMB gave a break-up on how it was going to spend the money. Thus, the sub-committee meeting concluded without finalising any of the issues that were listed in the agenda for the meeting.

