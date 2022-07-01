Outrage over Gouravelli oustees in handcuffs in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Further complicating the Gouravelli oustees issue in Siddipet district, the police on Thursday produced the four arrested oustees in Husnabad Court in handcuffs. While the oustees have alleged that they were arrested in a fake case and sent to jail, their production in court in handcuffs attracted wide criticism from the public.The oustees have been protesting for the last few weeks demanding that the government meet their demands and settle their dues immediately.

Baddam Shankar Reddy, A Tirupati Reddy, Ragi Srinivas Yadav and Sakur Naik had been arrested and sent to Karimnagar jail in connection with the alleged attack on the camp office of Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar on June 15 in which some police personnel were seriously injured. A case was registered against seven persons belonging to Gudatipally village of Akkannapet mandal in the incident.

On Thursday, the arrested persons were taken to Hasnabad Court as their 14 days’ remand ended. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that they were brought to the court in handcuffs. The family members of the arrested persons turned emotional on seeing this. They said that they had given their lands for the greater benefit of the people and it was unfair on the part of the government to harass them using the police and treat them as thieves or anti-social elements, for fighting for their rights.

It may be recalled that the police had faced severe criticism for producing ten chilli farmers, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the Khammam Agriculture Market Yard office during an agitation, in a court in handcuffs in 2017.

