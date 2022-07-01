South Central Railway Chief Engineer held for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested PR Suresh, a Chief Engineer, working with the South Central Railway at Secunderabad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor for extending the contract for the construction of RoB between Uppal-Jammikunta railway stations.

The CBI initiated a probe after the contractor T Jagadeesh lodged a complaint with them. Jagadeesh alleged that his firm had completed the works in all aspects and further work allotment was due for want of approved drawing for steel girders. When the contractors requested an extension, Suresh asked Jagadeesh to meet him and demanded bribe. CBI caught him red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from Jagadeesh.