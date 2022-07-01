SSC exams are a cinch for over 90 per cent students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 90 per cent of the regular candidates, and 51.89 per cent private candidates, have cleared the SSC public examination held in May, the results of which were announced by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday. The pass percentage of girl students was 92.45 per cent while 87.61 per cent boys cleared the exam. Among private candidates, 46.21 per cent boys and 58.76 per cent girls cleared the exam.

A total of 5.04 lakh candidates had taken the exam this year, as against 5.21 lakh in 2021. This year, the pass percentage for Telugu and Urdu medium students fell to 83.99 and 79.93 respectively, as compared to 92.15 per cent English medium students.This year, as many as 3,007 schools in the State recorded 100 per cent pass while only 15 schools recorded zero pass percentage. Of them, nine are private schools.

With 97.85 pass percentage, Siddipet topped the list of districts while Hyderabad district languished at the bottom of the list with 79.63 per cent.“Private schools have achieved good results. It is clear that the State needs to provide all facilities to government schools to improve their performance. We request the government to take immediate steps to fill vacant posts,” said K Jangayya, president of Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation.

Even though minimum wages are not given to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) employees, they have achieved good results, his statement said. The state has scheduled SSC advanced supplementary examinations from August 1 to 10.