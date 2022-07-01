Telangana High Court summons GHMC official in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked GHMC West Zone Deputy Commissioner to appear before July 18 in a contempt of court petition filed by Mohd Kazam Ali, owner of a plot measuring 267 square yards in Naga Hills, Raidurg, Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy.The court also asked him to give an explanation for wilful disobedience of the court’s orders.

A division bench of the court, led by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda, expressed its displeasure with him for denying compensation to a plot owner even after taking it over for road construction.

The High Court had previously directed the authorities concerned to pay compensation in accordance with the provisions of the new Land Acquisition Act. The officials acquired it, passed an award determining the compensation of Rs 1.64 crore for his plot of 267 sq yards, but submitted it before a competent body with certain riders.Kazam Ali, who was dissatisfied, filed a contempt petition.