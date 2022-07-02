STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 hurt as Congress, BJP workers clash in Hanamkonda 

Earlier, hundreds of Congress workers had gathered in front of the BJP office to protest against the Agnipath Scheme and submit a memorandum to saffron party MP Omprakash Madhuri.

Published: 02nd July 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel try to intervene in the clash between Congress and BJP activists in Hanamkonda on Friday

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA:  Tension prevailed for some time in Hanamkonda on Friday, when Congress and activists clashed with each other after the former tried to stage a protest in front of the saffron party’s office on Hunter Road against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. 

As many as 20 people, including some police personnel, were injured in the clash that erupted after BJP workers reached the district party office and obstructed the Congress protest. Alert to the situation, Subedari police personnel intervened and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mobs. 

Former Mayor Errabelli Swarna’s four-wheeler was damaged and she was caught between the two groups, giving some tense moments to the police before she was escorted to safety. Earlier, hundreds of Congress workers had gathered in front of the BJP office to protest against the Agnipath Scheme and submit a memorandum to saffron party MP Omprakash Madhuri who was inside the building.

However, BJP leaders Naini Rajender Reddy and Swarna summoned the party worker who tried to block the Congress workers from entering their party office. A heated argument ensued and soon, the situation turned violent with activists of the two parties using sticks.

The cops who tried to control them also received injuries. During the clash, Subedari Inspector Raghavendra’s gunman Anil received a head injury and he was rushed to a private hospital where he received four sutures. The other injured were shifted to local hospitals for treatment. Later, BJP Hanamkonda district president Rao Padma Reddy condemned the incident and alleged that the TRS conspired with the Congress to attack the BJP office.
 

