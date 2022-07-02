‘KCR will meet same fate as Uddhav’: K Annamalai

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday predicted that the Telangana Chief Minister will meet the same fate as Uddhav Thackeray after the saffron party comes to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers here, the visiting Tamil Nadu BJP leader said the people were disillusioned with the TRS rule which is marked by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s penchant to treat the State as an ATM for his personal use.

He said the CM had conveniently forgotten about the spirit of the Telangana movement. “The State will witness a curveball of a double-engine sarkar taking over after the next elections in the State (BJP at the Centre and State). After defeating KCR, a BJP Chief Minister will lead the State to prosperity,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu leader is visiting Nizamabad as part of the party’s strategy to send its leaders to all the 119 Assembly segments in the State to assess the political situation ahead of the party’s national executive meeting on June 2 and 3. They will submit a report to the party on their findings in Telangana.

Speaking to the media, he said that it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister, his son and daughter were assuming that the State was their fiefdom and treating others like vassals. The CM alone takes decisions and the officials meekly implement them.

“The Chief Minister has so far not visited his office and he does not meet the common man. He has ignored the Telangana movement’s objectives — Neellu-Nidhulu-Niyamakalu. The State’s finances are in dire straits and most of that is accrued from liquor sales,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu leader said that Chandrasekhar Rao was afraid of facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the reason why he had avoided him when he visited Hyderabad thrice in the recent past.

House-to-house campaign soon: Javadekar

Adilabad: As part of ‘Jan Sampark’ programme, former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was in Boath constituency on Friday where he alleged that the TRS government was the most corrupt administration in India. “The TRS government is a family govt. The entire family is looting the State and the day it collapses is not too far. It is a certainty that the BJP will come to power in Telangana,” Javadekar said. He said the BJP will be soon launching a house-to-house campaign to reach out to the public ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. “We are taking “ByeByeModi” flexi put up by the TRS government, but the day is near when the people of Telangana will say “bye-bye” to the KCR family rule,” he said