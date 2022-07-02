Modi will free Telangana of dynastic rule: Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a meticulously chalked-out electoral strategy to take on the TRS government over all issues, the two-day-long national executive meetings of the BJP is set to start on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing details with the media at the venue on the eve of meetings here, Tarun Chugh, national general secretary and in-charge of Telangana BJP, said, “With a resolve to rescue the State from TRS’ political tyranny and dynastic-driven rule, the BJP will blow the bugle for change on Saturday. PM Modi has decided to participate in all sessions with party workers and the leaders. He is committed to freeing Telangana from the family-run rule by bringing in people-participation governance.”

Chug said the meeting of all general secretaries was scheduled on Friday after the roadshow by national BJP president JP Nadda.“On Saturday morning, the meeting of national officebearers will be held to discuss the future electoral strategies of the party policies and other agendas, which are to be implemented for the people, by the people, and even to the most marginalised people of society,” he said.

Around 340 delegates, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, all the CMs and the deputy CMs — except Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis— of BJP-ruled States are likely to be present.

PM to stay at location

In the evening, the meeting will start with PM Modi sharing and suggesting what the party should and should not do. “The PM will even stay at the venue with the workers because he nurtures a dream for the State and the nation. For us, the nation’s and the State’s welfare come first, not the family”, Chug said, adding that the PM will address a mega public rally on July 3 afternoon.