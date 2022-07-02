TRS Vs BJP: Battle of posters underway in city 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the exchange of heated words between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on social media platforms, the fight has turned into a battle of posters. With the BJP’s national executive meeting set to start on Saturday and the presidential nominee of Opposition parties, Yashwant Sinha, also arriving in the city, not only major junctions, but every nook and cranny in Hyderabad seems to be painted with pink and saffron.

Main roads across the city are flooded with wall posters, cutouts, buntings, banners and flag posts in saffron and pink colours. Humongous cutouts featuring the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar are fighting for attention with huge pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Sinha at major junctions.

The BJP has gone all out to make its presence known with posters showcasing the achievements of PM Modi and his government. To counter the BJP’s hoardings, the TRS has put posters to welcome presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to the city, with the tagline, “Let’s change the change. We support Yashwant Sinha in the election for President of India”.

TRS has also put advertisements on Hyderabad Metro Rail Pillars and bus shelters across the city. A meeting with Sinha is scheduled to be held at Jalavihar on PVNR Marg on Saturday, as a result of which the entire stretch from NTR Marg to HiTec City on one side and Rasoolpura on the other side is covered with posters of the pink party.

EVDM caught napping

The large-scale unauthorised banners and cutouts have become an eyesore to the general public. The enforcement authority, Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is nowhere to be found. Instead, EVDM officials and staffers are limited to their offices instead of visiting the field and taking action.

The Central Enforcement wing of the EVDM is only challaning the unauthorised banners based on the social media posts by irritated residents. Despite repeated attempts, EVDM and GHMC officials refused to comment on the issue.

PM’s hard work

