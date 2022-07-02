Yadadri Power Plant works will be completed by June, 2023: BHEL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BHEL officials on Friday assured the TS Genco officials that all efforts would be made to cope with the delays to commission two units of Stage-I and synchronise one unit of Stage-I2 of 5x800MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) by June, 2023.

At a high-level meeting with the officials of BHEL and TS Genco, the TS Genco and TS Transco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao reviewed the progress of 5x800MW Yadadri plant and pending works of 4x270MW Bhadradri thermal power station with Upinder Singh Matharu (director, power and HR), Millind Koppikar (executive director) along with other officials from BHEL.

Prabhakar Rao expressed his displeasure on the way the works are progressing, especially of cooling towers, coal handling plant and ash handling plant. He requested BHEL to take up the works of all the units in parallel and commission the units as per the committed schedule without any scope for slippage. Sachidanandam, Director (Projects), Ajay, Director (Civil) and senior officials from TS Genco were present.