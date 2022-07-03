BJP resolves to give further impetus to PM Garib Kalyan

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking forward the success of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, the BJP has resolved to give further impetus to the bouquet of schemes as its outcomes were clearly visible during the challenging times since 2019, revealed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

Briefing the media on the first day of BJP’s national executive meeting, Pradhan revealed that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed the economic resolution to further the schemes that form part of this comprehensive relief package for the welfare of the poor.

The proposal was supported by Union for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Pradhan said that the PM Gati Shakti scheme, designed to give impetus to implementation of infrastructural projects by spending `100 lakh crore, was not just an ambitious plan, but could create a huge number of jobs, including many in the global service industry, electronic goods industry, mines and metal sectors, and so on.

PM’S sagacity helpED India overcome crises: Pradhan

Facing a barrage of questions from the media on the prevailing issues like unemployment and inflation in the country, he said that the unprecedented crises fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war has pushed major economic powers into doldrums.

“Due to the energy crisis, global prices of commodities have skyrocketed. In spite of that, the growth rate of the country in 2021-22 was 8.7 per cent. Foreign direct investments and exports have gone up considerably. Through Goods and Service Taxes and Production Linked Incentive schemes, India has established itself as the sixth most robust economy in the world. Despite the legacy of the previous government we inherited in 2014, we were still able to see double-digit growth due to the confidence the people had in our government,” Pradhan claimed.

He also announced that the Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme has received appreciation from the NEC.The Union Minister said that his Ministry was in the process of creating an ecosystem exploring various options to provide that operating manpower. “Every step, every decision has been taken by the Modi government keeping in mind the poor of the country amid encouraging growth rate of 8.7% in 2021-22. Exports have increased, FDI inflow has increased bringing economic resilience for the poor,” he claimed.