BJP to reach 20 crore homes ahead of 2024 LS elections 

"The Har-Ghar Tiranga programme will be the biggest national movement across the country to be taken to over 20 crore houses," BJP national vice-president Vasundhara Raje said.

Published: 03rd July 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the 2024 LS elections, the ruling BJP will reach the people residing in over 20 crore houses nationwide with a new outreach programme ‘Har-Ghar-Tiranga’ (Tricolour in every house) while asking 30 crore beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna how the benefits reached them.

After hours of deliberations between party general secretaries, State in-charges and other office-bearers on Saturday as the part of two-day national executive meetings, the BJP decided to launch the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme to inspire the people to hoist the national flags atop their homes.

“The Har-Ghar Tiranga programme will be the biggest national movement across the country to be taken to over 20 crore houses. It was also decided to reach 30 crore beneficiaries of PM Garib Kalyan Yojan to get the first hand update on the way they availed the benefits of the scheme and their expectations from the government,” BJP national vice-president Vasundhara Raje said.

She said that the BJP will present two resolutions -- one political and the other on the economy during the conclave.“At the meeting held before the NEC meeting, we discussed the recent electoral success of the party in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the LS by-polls in Rampur and Azamgarh and Assembly by-polls in Tripura,” she said. To strengthen the party base in the interiors, the BJP will have 200 active workers in each polling booth and create chains of whatsApp groups to keep them in touch with each other.

