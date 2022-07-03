STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clownish behaviour: Smriti slams KCR

Asked what the party’s opinion was on the Prime Minister being disrespected, she said: “KCR didn’t just insult a person, but an entire institution."

Published: 03rd July 2022

Smriti Irani(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not following the constitutional protocol of receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Hyderabad to attend the party’s two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting which began on Saturday.

 PM Modi takes a look at a framed photo
given to him on the occasion. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Asked what the party’s opinion was on the Prime Minister being disrespected, she said: “KCR didn’t just insult a person, but an entire institution. It should be remembered that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the work of being the primary servant of the people of the country, he differed with many leaders, but had never deviated from giving them the respect that they are entitled to”Responding to the CM’s remarks that BJP leaders were doing circus feats in the NEC meetings, she said that for his family and his party leaders, politics could be a circus, but not for the BJP.

“A politically clownish procedure may be his party’s policy, but for BJP workers NEC is a thing of pride, where resolutions are passed to work for the uplift of the poor. The NEC is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building for our workers.”

