IIT-H will play key role in building brand India globally: Pradhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday laid foundation stone of BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVRSCIENT) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad. The infrastructure inaugurated was a part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that India is going to play a leading role in the fourth industrial revolution. “IIT Hyderabad will play a major role in building the brand India globally and in carving out a better and prosperous future, especially during the AmritKaal,” said Pradhan.

Encouraging the IIT students to innovate and establish Indian models for achieving self-sufficiency as well as for furthering global welfare, the Minister said that India cannot be just a consuming nation. He urged IIT Hyderabad to redefine its role to fulfil societal needs and also to provide affordable global solutions.

The Minister also witnessed landmark MoU for the first-of-its-kind Greenko School of Sustainable Science & Technology at IIT Hyderabad in the presence of delegates from Japan. IITH also exchanged an MoU with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to get support. It will help students prepare for upcoming global opportunities on the way via various under graduation (UG) and post graduation (PG) programmes at IIT-H with eminent global academic and industrial partners. Pradhan said that IIT-H must endeavour to provide quality education and skilling in frontier areas.