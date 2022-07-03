KCR will become political tourist now: Anurag Thakur

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will become a political tourist after the next Assembly elections, going from one place to another in the country as he would not have anything to do in Telangana.

Thakur, at an informal interaction with media persons here, took exception to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao describing BJP leaders arriving in Hyderabad for the two-day national executive as political tourists and slammed him for his intemperate and unwarranted comments.

Thakur felt annoyed at KTR asking the BJP leaders to drink chai and eat biryani in Hyderabad and then return home without doing anything for Telangana and paid him in the same coin questioning what the TRS had done for the people except making inane statements.

Rubbishing KCR’s attempts to float a national party, the Union Minister opined that he was probably looking at the former chief minister of AP N Chandrababu Naidu as his role model without realising that he was destined to face a fate similar to that of Naidu.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and claimed that “TRS’ goons” and party leaders were suppressing the rights of the common people. “Minor girls are being raped and political bigwigs are involved in these crimes. For the IT industry to grow, maintaining law and order is a necessity. It is the State government’s responsibility to stop this,” he said.

‘Cong instigated anti-Sikh riots’

He criticised the Congress for taking refuge behind the Supreme Court and hailing the judiciary for taking suspended BJP’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma to task for her controversial remarks. “It was the same Congress that had instigated the anti-Sikh riots. A complaint was filed by Kanhaiya Lal that his life was under threat. Yet, the Congress government in Rajasthan was complacent. A man’s head was severed and yet Congress kept silent,” he said.