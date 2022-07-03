Sinha all praise for KCR

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
He thanked Rao for supporting his candidature. "Peoples' movement started in the country. "There will be no threat to the democracy, as long as Telangana and TRS are there."

Published: 03rd July 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Addressing TRS leaders, Sinha said that the Presidential election was not a fight between the identities of two individuals, but it was a fight between two ideologies. Sinha said that the country needs a leader like Chandrasekhar Rao. “Rao posed several questions to Modi. But, Modi will not reply as he has no answers,” Yashwant Sinha said. He pointed out that Modi never addressed a press conference in his eight-year tenure. Modi had no guts to face the media, Sinha alleged.

Yashwant Sinha is all smiles as IT Minister
K T Rama Rao greets him at the Begumpet
airport in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

He thanked Rao for supporting his candidature. “Peoples’ movement started in the country. There will be no threat to the democracy, as long as Telangana and TRS are there. Our fight will not stop with the completion of the presidential poll. It will continue in the future too. We will continue the nationwide fight along with KCR and TRS” Sinha said.

Later, Yashwant Sinha tweeted: “My meeting with Telangana CM & TRS legislators was very fruitful. Our fight is to save our nation from destruction. It’s no longer just an election but a people’s movement. All of us are united in our mission to safeguard India’s constitutional promise.”

