Topple my govt, see what happens to yours, KCR dares Modi

HYDERABAD: Apparently stung by BJP leaders’ grandstanding that they would do a Maharashtra in Telangana, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday dared the saffron party to pull down the TRS government in the state. “If you bring down the TRS government, we will topple the Central government, ridding the people of the BJP rule for good,” he said.

The Chief Minister said: “Several Union Ministers, who are in Hyderabad, are saying that they will topple the TRS government as they did in Maharashtra. It is okay. We are also waiting for the same. Then we will bring yours down (Modi government) in Delhi. From crisis comes a revolution,” Rao said at a meeting of TRS MPs and MLAs, organised here on Saturday to introduce the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Lighting into Modi, Rao said: “Modi is killing democracy every day. He is destroying the federal structure of the country. We have over 100 MLAs and our friendly party (read AIMIM) has seven MLAs in 119 Assembly. The BJP leaders are still saying that they will pull down my government,” Rao said, in an effort to expose the BJP’s “power-hungry” gameplan.

While posing several questions to Modi, including an answer to the failure of doubling the income of farmers, Rao wanted him to answer all these questions at the two-day BJP’s National Executive meeting currently underway in Hyderabad.

Rao said: “Our Prime Minister is coming to Hyderabad today. He is all set to launch a tirade against us. Even then, it does not matter. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express his or her opinion. I know Modi always makes allegations against the Opposition leaders. He is here to make such allegations again against us. But please answer our questions too.”

Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that Modi had failed to implement the election assurances. “He had said “meethi meethi” words ahead of the last elections. After the polls, he is uttering “jhoothi jhoothi” words,” Rao said, and came down on the BJP for pulling down elected governments in nine states.

He taunted Modi, asking: “What happened to Bhrastachar Mukt Bharat? Why is Rupee falling against the US dollar every day? Why are farmers facing humiliation in this country? Why has your government failed to implement election promises? If you are not guilty, answer all these questions in the BJP’s national executive meeting.”

Rao wondered whether the Indian black money abroad would ever come back as assured by the Prime Minister. “If it is going to come back, I want to know when? he asked.Rao even found fault with Modi’s foreign policy. “He had thought that the US Presidential election was like Ahmedabad municipal election. Modi supported Trump, who bit the dust in the elections, which ultimately damaged the reputation of the country,” Rao said.

He said Modi has a bloated ego. “He thinks that he is Brahma and permanent. Modi is 15th Prime Minister of this country. No one is permanent in democracy. Prime Ministers come and go in our country. There is no big deal about it,” he said.Terming Modi as one who had helped private business players, he said that he had information about how many players became richer in this country under Modi’s rule.

“I will reveal this information at an appropriate time. The country’s image has been tarnished after allegations were levelled against the Modi government by those who were once in the government in Sri Lanka.He said India’s image in the world had taken a drubbing. “Did we ever have an Indian PM receiving such criticism from other countries? We will not sit quiet but would fight against the Prime Minister’s ways of functioning and restore credibility to the nation,” Rao declared.

He introduced Yashwant Sinha to party MPs and MLAs. “Sinha is a towering personality and former IAS officer,” Rao told party leaders and asked them to vote for Sinha. Rao wished that there was a need for a change in the country.

‘Break silence on Lanka’

The Chief Minister said that the present crisis in Sri Lanka was the handiwork of Modi. The prime minister had influenced Sri Lanka government to get contracts awarded to companies in which he had vested interests. “Today Sri Lankan economy has collapsed and India’s reputation slipped to abysmal depths due to Modi’s role in Sri Lanka’s crisis. Why are Modi and his men silent on Sri Lanka’s crisis? Sri Lanka’s Electricity Board’s former official openly stated that Modi had forced them to allot contracts to those whom he had recommended,” Chandrasekhar Rao said and demanded that

Modi to break his silence on his role in Sri Lanka’s crisis.