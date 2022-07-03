STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vishwakarma remarks land KTR in trouble

In Nizamabad, the Vishwakarma community associations rallied till Nizamsagar X Roads. They said that people from the  community had sacrificed their lives for the cause of aseparate Telangana state.

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao issued a statement that he didn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of any community, the Vishwakarma (Vishwa Brahmin) community organisations burnt Rama Rao’s effigies at various places in the State in protest against latter’s alleged objectionable statements.

In Nizamabad, the Vishwakarma community associations rallied till Nizamsagar X Roads. They said that people from the Vishwakarma community had sacrificed their lives for the cause of a separate Telangana state. They cited the instances of Prof Jayashankar, Maroju Veeranna and Srikantha Chary.

Similar protests were held in the districts including Karimnagar, Nalgonda and various other districts. The protesters raised slogans against Rama Rao and the TRS government, and blocked highways. Police had to intervene by detaining protesters. Rama Rao said that a smear campaign had been undertaken by a section of people to vilify him. He said that he was only referring to a BJP leaders.

