Agli baar double-engine sarkar in Telangana state, says PM Modi

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opting to ignore the sustained campaign against him and the BJP by the TRS leadership over the last few months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tried to send a message of hope and positivity, focusing on explaining what a ‘Double-Engine Sarkar’ could mean for the growth and development of Telangana.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of people that converged at the Parade Grounds for ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’, Modi avoided mention of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his speech, that lasted around 20 minutes, preferring to connect to the audience not as the Prime Minister, but as a leader who understands their pulse. This prompted State Finance Minister T Harish Rao to criticise the Prime Minister for not answering any of the questions posed by the Chief Minister to the Prime Minister on Saturday.

In marked contrast, every other BJP leader who addressed the public meeting before the PM criticised the TRS supremo and his administration in the harshest possible tone.Amidst ‘Modi Modi’ chants that reverberated across the venue, the Prime Minister referred to 2019 General Elections, the GHMC elections and all other elections that followed, saying that the trends indicated that the BJP was making inroads into the hearts of the people, which he said would pave the way for a ‘double-engine government’ in Telangana.

“When there is a double-engine in Telangana, there will be expeditious development of its villages and cities. We need to link development with positivity,” Modi said.Speaking about the qualitative change in the life of every citizen, especially the sections of society like the poor, SCs, STs and BCs who have been neglected for decades, he said that the schemes introduced by the Centre over the last eight years have also touched the lives of the people of Telangana.

Women empowerment

Noting that schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission and PM Ujjwala Yojana had upheld the respect of women and contributed to the betterment of their health by making their lives easier, Modi said that linking these schemes with banking services had multifold effects on their lives.“Surveys have shown that women’s contribution in bank deposits has been increasing. This is more among rural women. Their share in property and their participation in the decision-making process in the families has increased. For the first time, the woman-to-man population ratio has seen an increase on the women’s side. Woman power is turning into nation power,” the Prime Minister said.

Development in Telangana

Describing Hyderabad as a centre for research and innovation, Modi recalled how Covid-19 vaccine that was developed in the city saved crores of lives during the pandemic. Assuring that the Centre was trying to strengthen that ecosystem, he emphasised that the Centre was seriously trying to establish Science City in Hyderabad.

“The National Animal Research Facility for Biomedical Research is ready to operate and the Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory, set up at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore will be dedicated to the nation soon. There are five major projects worth Rs 35,000 crore that would benefit the farmers which the Centre has been working on. New infrastructure projects like the four and six-lane flyovers and elevated corridors will be implemented in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore and the 350 km Regional Ring Road around the city, the National Highways, village roads and the railway lines will help develop rural and urban areas equally,” Modi said.

Announcing that one of the seven mega textile parks coming up in the country would be established in Telangana, he said that the “farm to fibre, fibre to factory, factory to fashion and fashion to foreign” supply-chain model will not only benefit farmers, but also the working class and industrialists part of the model.

PM showers praise on Telangana’s culture, heritage and literature

The Prime Minister also praised Telangana for carrying forward its legacy of preserving culture, heritage architecture and literature, which he said inspired him to serve its people with utmost respect.

“The people of Telangana are known for their great talent and hard work. This ancient land is known for its glory, from Bhadrachalam Rama to Yadadri Laskmi Narasimha, from Alampur’s Jogulamba to Bhadrakali of Warangal. The Almighty’s blessings are showered on our country from this divine land. The magnificent architecture of the Ramappa temple and the courage shown by Komuram Bheem, Pratapa Rudra and Rani Rudrama Devi for their sacrifices, make us proud,” Modi said.