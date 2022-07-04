Finance Minister Harish Rao attacks PM with #ModiMustAnswer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not answering any question posed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar to the Prime Minister on Saturday. Tweeting under #ModiMustAnswer hashtag, Harish said: “We expected that Modi will announce something useful for the country or for the development of Telangana. We expected that Modi will answer questions raised by the Chief Minister. But, he spoke untruths and proved that BJP has no responsibility towards the people.”

Harish said Modi showered several sops on Gujarat like AIIMS, bullet train, Ayurvedic University and much more. “The PM sanctioned Rs 55,563 crore for Mission UP, nine medical colleges and Viswanath corridor for Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government-sanctioned industrial smart city, Mumbai-Bengaluru economic corridor, Mysuru textile mega cluster and others for Karnataka. We expected that during his visit to Telangana, Modi will announce such projects for Telangana. The Prime Minister did not make a single statement that is useful to the people,” Harish alleged.

Points raised by Harish Rao

*The Prime Minister spoke about procurement of paddy. We expected that he will make an announcement on custom milled rice. But there is no mention in his speech. The Centre is refusing to buy Rs 22,000 crore worth of Custom Milling Rice (CMR)

* Modi spoke about women in his address. But is why the BJP government not clearing the Women’s Reservation Bill, which has been pending in Parliament for the last eight years? Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided 50 per cent reservation to women in local bodies