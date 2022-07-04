STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Finance Minister Harish Rao attacks PM with #ModiMustAnswer

Harish said Modi showered several sops on Gujarat like AIIMS, bullet train, Ayurvedic University and much more.

Published: 04th July 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not answering any question posed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar to the Prime Minister on Saturday. Tweeting under #ModiMustAnswer hashtag, Harish said: “We expected that Modi will announce something useful for the country or for the development of Telangana. We expected that Modi will answer questions raised by the Chief Minister. But, he spoke untruths and proved that BJP has no responsibility towards the people.”

Harish said Modi showered several sops on Gujarat like AIIMS, bullet train, Ayurvedic University and much more. “The PM sanctioned Rs 55,563 crore for Mission UP, nine medical colleges and Viswanath corridor for Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government-sanctioned industrial smart city, Mumbai-Bengaluru economic corridor, Mysuru textile mega cluster and others for Karnataka. We expected that during his visit to Telangana, Modi will announce such projects for Telangana. The Prime Minister did not make a single statement that is useful to the people,” Harish alleged.

Points raised by Harish Rao

*The Prime Minister spoke about procurement of paddy. We expected that he will make an announcement on custom milled rice. But there is no mention in his speech. The Centre is refusing to buy Rs 22,000 crore worth of Custom Milling Rice (CMR) 

* Modi spoke about women in his address. But is why the BJP government not clearing the Women’s Reservation Bill, which has been pending in Parliament for the last eight years? Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao provided 50 per cent reservation to women in local bodies

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao PM Modi Questions
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp