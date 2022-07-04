STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hopes of Telangana state people have been dashed, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said that the statement on Telangana explained the party’s economic and social view of Telangana.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said that the statement on Telangana explained the party’s economic and social view of Telangana. He said the NEC reflected upon problems being faced by the people, which have been increasing by the day. 

“BJP fought for decades and the youth made their supreme sacrifice believing that the State would become the best. All those hopes have been dashed. All sections are unhappy as the three assurances of neellu (water), nidhulu (funds) and (niyamakalu (jobs) have not been fulfilled,” he said, alleging that there was large-scale corruption in Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project, whose estimates were revised from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1,30,000 crore by TRS. This is a unique example of corruption in the country,” Goyal said.

Talking about the economic situation prevailing in the country, he said that the Indian rupee was stronger than the currencies of most of countries despite the pandemic and Ukraine war resulting in the depreciation of currencies of several countries. 

“India’s currency is relatively stronger than many countries  Indian economy has become an oasis of stability in the world economy. While the interest rates in the US have grown 3.5 times, it has been more or less stable here. The inflation in the US is 8 per cent and India’s situation is not bad as compared to other developed countries,” he pointed out.

