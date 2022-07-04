STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagga Reddy hits out at ‘autocratic’ Revanth Reddy’s leadership in Telangana state

Jagga Reddy was one of those leaders who has been opposing Revanth taking the reins of the State unit of the party.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his slew of attacks against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the State Congress unit working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, on Sunday stated that Revanth’s overenthusiasm was the reason behind Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) losing following in the State. Taking a dig at Revanth, Jagga Reddy said the former lacks the vision to fight a political battle. He also said the Revanth takes unilateral decisions without considering the opinion of any other leaders.

Jagga Reddy was one of those leaders who has been opposing Revanth taking the reins of the State unit of the party. The Sangareddy MLA had remained silent for over three months following the directions of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, he continued with his usual behaviour after Revanth made ‘objectionable’ statements against senior party leader V Hanumantha Rao for meeting the joint Opposition parties’ presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who visited Hyderabad on Saturday, as part of canvassing.
“Revanth Reddy has created a situation forcing me to open up before the media. I promised Rahul Gandhi that I would not reveal the party’s internal matters before the media, but the situation has deteriorated. I am now contemplating as to what decision to take about my position in the party as I failed to keep the promise made to Rahul Gandhi,” he said. 

Jagga Reddy, announced that he would reveal his “sensational decision” on Monday. It is being speculated that he is likely to resign from his working president post in the party and will be inactive in the party due to the “autocratic behaviour” of TPCC president.

