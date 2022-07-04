KCR won’t but BJP CM will go to Sectt, says Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not fulfilling the promises he made during the separate statehood movement, as well as the elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, said that the BJP, if voted to power in Telangana, would celebrate the Liberation Day.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday, he said: “I have sensed the mood of Telangana. KCR, hold elections whenever you want, earlier or later, the next government in Telangana will be BJP’s.” Referring to the TRS slogan of “Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu” (water, funds, jobs), Amith Shah wanted to know from the crowd if they have received any of those. “Have you received water, funds.. jobs?” he asked the crowd which responded with a thunderous ‘no’.

“You (KCR) have been on the throne for eight years. Where are the jobs? For KCR, jobs means a job for his son and IT Minister K T Rama Rao alone. He is not bothered about people. His only concern is how to make his son the Chief Minister. Listen KCR, next time, it is the turn of the BJP, not your’s or your son’s,” Shah said.Indicating that the TRS government is being remote-controlled by the AIMIM, he said: “The TRS symbol is car. But the government’s steering is in the hands of a person like (AIMIM chief)

Owaisi. Can it do any good for the people? KCR used to say during the Telangana movement, he would celebrate the Liberation Day. Now, does he say that? Now he doesn’t because he is afraid of Owaisi.” “But once we form government in Telangana, we will celebrate the Liberation Day,” he added. He also took a dig at Chandrasekhar Rao for not visiting the Secretariat and said: “Has KCR ever been to the Secretariat in the last eight years? Why doesn’t he go? One tantrik told him that his government will fall if he visits the Secretariat. Does he have any right to be the Chief Minister?”

“Don’t go to the Secretariat. Next time, the BJP Chief Minister will go there. I appeal to you to give the BJP an opportunity and uproot the TRS government. I assure you that BJP will fulfil all the promises that the TRS has failed to keep,” he added.