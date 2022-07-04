STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAUD, PR&RD officials to coordinate with ULBs for imposing of single-use plastic ban

A Rs 2 lakh penalty will be imposed for the second offence followed by cancellation of licences, seizure of banned materials.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastics (SUPs), including polystyrene (thermocol) items, have been prohibited in the State with effect from July 1.The SUPs include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners and stirrers less than 100 microns.

Officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) and Panchayati Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) departments would coordinate with all regional directors of municipal administration and all commissioners in urban local bodies (ULBs) for effective implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. 

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) member secretary will monitor manufacturers and producers and levy penalties on defaulters. A fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed for the first offence and Rs 50,000 for not printing the TSPCB registration number on the carry bags. A Rs 2 lakh penalty will be imposed for the second offence followed by cancellation of licences, seizure of banned materials.

