Telangana's parade ground turns into sea of saffron

BJP supporters chant slogans ‘Modi aa gaya, KCR gaya’ on their way to the venue for Prime Minister’s address

Published: 04th July 2022 08:28 AM

BJP supporters proceed towards Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday to attend the PM’s meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, a sea of saffron supporters descended on Hyderabad and moved towards Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday. Since early afternoon, the BJP supporters carrying orange flags and wearing BJP kanduvas walked towards the venue of public meeting even while raising slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Modi aa gaya, KCR gaya’ (Since Modi is here, KCR will be gone) and ‘We support Nupur Sharma’ among others.

Braving heavy drizzle, around five lakh BJP supporters, who came from across the State, gathered at the Parade Grounds to listen the Prime Minister’s speech. Interestingly, a sizeable number of audience comprised women and children.

Earlier, in an indication on how the BJP succeeded in mobilising people for the meeting, volunteers from different divisions moved in groups. En route to the venue, leaders of these congregating groups were seen hugging and enthusiastically greeting each other. Police then had to urge them to move ahead in order to avoid crowding.

While most of the entry points were blocked by police vehicles, the remaining were heavily guarded. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel kept an eye on the two main entrances throughout the day to avoid any untoward incidents. 

Jammers in place
Many of the supporters tried to take pictures as well as selfies and upload them on the social media. But they couldn’t do it as Internet was blocked and network jammers were in place. Especially, inside the venue there was network.

Metro stations reopened after PM meet
As most of the roads were blocked and Metro services too stopped at Paradise, Parade Ground and JBS Metro stations between 5.30 pm and 8 pm on Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting, commuters and passengers were put to inconvenience. However, the stations were opened immediately after the PM left the venue. HMRL announced in the morning that trains will not halt at these stations during this period due to security concerns expressed by the authorities

Children, women attend pm’s meet
BJP not concerned about tribals: TRS
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) attacked the Prime Minister and BJP leaders saying that though they claim to be concerned about the welfare of tribals and have nominated a woman from an indigenous community to be the President, they are yet to give its assent for the resolution passed in State Assembly to increase the reservations for tribals in the State. Similarly, why was national festival status given to the famous Sammakka-Saralamma festival, which is organised every two years, TRS asked

